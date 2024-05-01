Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) registered a 19% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit after tax to EGP 70.93 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from EGP 87.26 million.

Revenues surged 103% YoY to EGP 779.64 million in Q1-24 from EGP 383.40 million, according to unaudited financial indicators.

Earnings per share (EPS) plunged 56% YoY to EGP 44 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024 from EGP 101.

In 2023, EFIC’s consolidated net profit hit EGP 700.34 million in 2023, down from EGP 755.85 million a year earlier.

