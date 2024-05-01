Ladun Investment Company has signed a contract with UK-based Cheval Collection to manage and operate the Cheval Ladun residential tower located on King Fahd Road in Riyadh.

The contract was signed on 30 April 2024 for a duration of 20 years, according to a bourse filing.

Cheval Ladun comprises 130 luxury residential apartments of various sizes, including one-, two-, and three-room apartments. The project also includes a gym and a swimming pool.

Earlier in April, Ladun Investment’s board nodded to signing a SAR 573 million credit facility agreement with Al Rajhi Bank.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).