CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 420,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender it said on Friday.

The purchase comprised 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, and 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat for shipment March 5-15, and 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat for shipment March 16-26, GASC said.

