JEDDAH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that most regions of the Kingdom will be affected by rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy starting Tuesday. The weather conditions will last until next Saturday.



It is expected that very heavy rainfall may occur in parts of the Makkah and Madinah regions, including Jeddah city.



Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, confirmed that the center will issue a detailed report on the weather conditions and will continue to provide updates on the situation and its associated impacts around the clock.



He urged everyone to follow the center's reports and adhere to the guidance of relevant authorities during such weather conditions.

