Shriya Karlapudi, a student in the UAE, has accomplished an outstanding feat by achieving a perfect score in the International Baccalaureate program this year. This places her among a select group of exceptionally talented students who gained admission to prestigious universities worldwide. Shriya's academic prowess has earned her a place at King's College London, where she will pursue medicine.

However, Shriya's achievements extend beyond academics. Alongside her dedication to her studies, she possesses a deep interest in music. Shriya expressed her passion for music in an interview with Khaleej Times, highlighting her keen interest in playing instruments.

"I've been playing the piano for 13 years and the violin for ten years. Apart from doing graded examinations in piano, about two years ago, I completed my associate of Trinity College London diploma and playing at a graduate level was really an eye-opener. It taught me so much about performance. It taught me how to connect with the music, to connect with your audience and the art of storytelling through music. So, to take my mind off any work, I play music," said the Gems Wellington International School student.

It's a talent that she has already employed in trying to aid people in need of assistance.

"There's a lot of overlap between music and medicine, which is the career I want to pursue. I've been very interested in music therapy and making music. I've done music therapy sessions for people of determination. It has also helped me in my research in psychology, for example. I looked at music therapy for agitation and dementia patients. I think there's a great overlap there."

No shortcut to success

Shriya scored a 45 across four higher-level subjects, including Biology, Chemistry, French and Psychology. She also had two standard levels, English language and literature and math analysis and approaches.

Emphasising on small but consistent efforts, she said: "It's just hard work. I don't think there's an easy way to do it. There's no straightforward formula to success. I think it's all about putting in the time and effort. Of course, I received a lot of support from my teachers, the senior leadership of my school, my parents and my friends. I think it's important to put in the work, even if it's just 30 minutes a day consistently from the start of the course. That's helped me. I would put in a lot of hours before the exams and then leading up to the exams."

She explains her level of effort during the exams was significantly reduced as she believed that prioritising self-care was equally crucial.

"Just eating well, making sure that I'm getting a good night's sleep rather than focusing on cramming in the content. I was more focused on the process of writing the exam and being ready for the exam."

Burning the midnight oil

Siddhant Tandon, a Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills (DIA EH) student, has emerged as another outstanding IB success story. Not only did he achieve a flawless score of 45, but he also obtained a remarkable 52 by taking an additional subject in which he earned a seven.

Like Shriya, Siddhant is also among the elite 0.1 per cent of IB Diploma students globally.

The 18-year-old, who is off to Oxford University to study Economics and management, said: "I was gunning for the 45, but I was obviously like any other student putting in a lot of work. I recall staying up till four on several days and then waking up at 8am to begin studying again. I took Match HL Economics HL and then took an additional subject beyond everything. Economics is considered one of the hardest subjects to score, and I really needed to burn the midnight oil with all that."

His mother, whom he refers to as his greatest "supporter," was sitting beside him in this endeavour so that he never felt alone. "Every night, she would be sitting with me till 4am. She would run and get me a coffee and wouldn't allow herself to fall asleep. My father has also immensely inspired me, whom I have seen working very hard all his life. I am also indebted to my school, teachers and Principal, Mr Bhagat. So, I owe it to all these people around me," he adds.

Talking about the biggest challenges students face, especially before exams, he said: "It is procrastination."

But Siddhant learnt to overcome these impediments with a strategy that worked for him. "I, too, felt bored and lazy all the time. What I would do is I'd wake up, have breakfast, and then I would talk myself into sitting for five minutes and study. If I didn't want to continue, I would stop, or else I would continue. So, it's just about getting started."

In the meantime, Siddhant and one of his classmates have embarked on their entrepreneurial journey by establishing an academic startup.

In a message to fellow students, he reiterates that if someone is seeking success, one should disregard limitations and focus on diligent effort and initiation.

"Anyone who wants to achieve must forget the upper limit; just put your head down and start working."

