The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and dusty on Monday with a further rise in mercury in parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and dusty at times during the day Eastward, with a significant increase in temperatures over some areas.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust Eastward and Northward.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

