The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Domus Group, the leading events and conferences specialist in vertical aviation solutions and drone technologies. The MoU aims to enhance knowledge exchange and encourage local and international companies to introduce cutting-edge aviation systems that support environmental sustainability.

The MoU aligns with DECCA’s strategic priorities to advance environmental research and innovation efforts and to embed advanced technologies in evidence-led decision-making for environmental protection and climate action. The agreement will empower DECCA to adopt and tailor latest global technologies to meet Dubai’s environmental requirements.

“Technology is now one of the most important enablers of environmental action,” said Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of DECCA. “Whether in conserving terrestrial and marine biodiversity, providing Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems, or supporting food security and sustainable agriculture, drone technologies can play a key role in enhancing our environmental work. Dubai has long been a pioneer in adopting advanced technologies across sectors, while the Unmanned Aircrafts Law offers clear operational framework. Today, as we set environmental policies and plans, drone solutions are a key enabler of realising our environmental vision. By surveying the latest global solutions, we can develop local solutions to suit our environment.”

Maysoon Abu Alhoul, Managing Director of Domus Group, said, “As a home-grown group founded in Dubai and expanded across the world, we are committed to harnessing world-class technologies that reinforce Dubai’s international leadership in tech adoption. With the Emirate’s strong commitment to environmental action, we are confident the drone sector will open new opportunities to support environmental protection in Dubai.”

Drone technologies have proven high effectiveness in environment protection, by providing high-precision surveys, environmental mapping of mangroves, seagrass and coastal habitats to desert and mountain reserves, which ultimately informs restoration initiatives. Drones also generate valuable data for plume tracking, air-quality analysis and carbon sink assessment in mangroves, alongside precise shoreline mapping and marine sampling. In addition, drone technologies strengthen monitoring and enforcement efforts, by supporting surveillance and detection of environmental violations and unauthorised fishing.