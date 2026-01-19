Soiltech has been awarded a contract by Wellbore Integrity Solutions in Dubai to deliver fluid treatment services.

The contract involves the use of Soiltech’s field-proven Swarf Removal System (ST-SRS) to remove metal residues (swarf) from drilling fluids during offshore milling operations in the Middle East region.

The contract has a duration of three years, with extension options, and is expected to represent a substantial¹ value for Soiltech over the initial period.

Startup of operations is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

“This is a strategically important contract for Soiltech as we continue to strengthen our presence in the Middle East,” says Glenn Åsland, Chief Operating Officer of Soiltech. “By utilising our Swarf Removal System, we ensure that swarf from the milling process is handled in an environmentally responsible manner, enabling recovery and reuse of drilling fluids while minimising waste.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

