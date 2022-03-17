The UAE experienced tremors as an earthquake hit southern Iran early on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that the 5.0-magnitude quake was felt by residents in the UAE, but did not have any effect on the country.

The earthquake was reported at 3.15am and residents said they felt tremors for about five seconds.

"I felt the tremors in Sharjah and got disoriented for a while. It was very very brief. Some may not have even felt it," said a resident.

Another said he felt it for some seconds.

One resident posted on Twitter that she and her baby woke up on feeling the tremors.

The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are not a cause for worry, an NCM official had told Khaleej Times earlier.

This is the first instance of tremors being felt in the country this year.

Last year, multiple minor quakes were recorded. In November, twin quakes in Iran impacted the UAE, with some buildings evacuated for residents' safety.

Khamis Al Shamsi, an official from the NCM, had earlier explained to Khaleej Times how tremors do not typically have a significant effect on the UAE.



“These aftershocks are always of very low magnitude, but they can sometimes be felt if of sufficient strength,” said Al Shamsi.

"The UAE experiences minor quakes periodically, but they have no effect on the nation and there is nothing to worry about.”

The official advised people not to panic whenever they feel the tremors and to stay in safe places at home or outside.