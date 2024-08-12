Doha: Road traffic accidents fell 14 percent in June compared to the previous month this year, according to latest statistics released by the National Planning Council (NPC).

The country registered a total of 647 traffic accidents in June compared to 752 in May 2024, the NPC data showed. Serious road accidents resulting in deaths were also down 17.6 percent month-on-month in June this year. June 2024 recorded 14 deaths in traffic accidents, compared to 17 deaths recorded in May this year. The overwhelming majority of traffic accidents were minor in nature as there were only 30 major accidents in May and 36 in June, the latest month for which statistics have been released.

Overall, 4,562 traffic accidents were registered in first half of the year; including 83 death, 238 major accidents and 4,241 minor accidents.

June also witnessed a falling trend in overall traffic violations, thanks to concerted efforts by the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Traffic and other authorities concerned to make Qatar’s roads safer for all. June recorded a total of 200,327 traffic violations — down 9.3 percent year-on-year and 6.7 percent month-on-month. There were 214,817 violations recorded in May 2024, and 220,818 in June last year. The majority of these violations were related to speed limit, as this category accounted for 100,842 violations during the month. There were 46,598 traffic movement violations and 23,729 violations related to stand and wait rules and obligations.

The country has seen a steady improvement in road safety due to safe road infrastructure development, monitoring and awareness and ensuring vehicle fitness by the authorities.

To ensure effective implementation of road safety rules, the traffic police have started monitoring seatbelt and mobile phone use violations through the surveillance cameras installed along roads and intersections across the country. The Ministry of Interior said a violation will be registered against drivers and front seat passengers if and when they are found not wearing seat belts by traffic patrols and surveillance cameras. Article (54) of Traffic Law No. (19) of 2007 mandates that both driver of a motor vehicle and the front seat passenger wear seat belts while the vehicle is in motion on the road.

MoI has also announced that from September 1, 2024, traffic law violators will not be allowed to leave the country through any state border without paying the fines and dues.

