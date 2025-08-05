DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Alfardan Premier Motors, the authorised dealer of Jaguar vehicles, has announced the recall of Jaguar E-PACE 2.0i4 R-Dynamic SE, 2021 – 2024 models, due to possible defect of the passenger airbags, which could cause them to rupture during deployment and release hot gasses which may cause burns to occupants.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

