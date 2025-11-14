South Africa’s used car market accelerated in October 2025, posting strong month-on-month and year-on-year growth as buyers continued to prioritise value and reliability.

Sales momentum builds into year-end

According to AutoTrader’s October data, 36,042 used vehicles were sold during the month, a rise of 8.2% from September and 3.1% year-on-year.

October ranked among the best-performing months of 2025, reflecting sustained consumer confidence in the pre-owned segment.

Toyota leads, Ford Ranger holds top spot

Toyota remained the dominant brand, recording 6,266 used sales and accounting for 40% of the top 10 models. Volkswagen followed with 5,209 units, and Ford secured third place with 3,641.

Hyundai and Suzuki posted the fastest year-on-year growth rates of 33% and 30%, while Mercedes-Benz and Nissan saw declines of 12% and 20%.

Despite Toyota’s strength, the Ford Ranger retained its position as South Africa’s top-selling used model with 2,035 units sold, ahead of the Toyota Hilux at 1,688.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo overtook the Polo for third place, while the Toyota Fortuner rounded out the top five with a 16% year-on-year increase.

Shift toward smaller, affordable models

The latest data highlights a sustained shift in consumer preference toward compact hatchbacks and crossovers.

The Hyundai Grand i10 saw year-on-year sales jump 74%, while the Toyota Corolla Cross rose 38%.

Luxury sedans such as the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class continued to fall off the leaderboard, replaced by smaller, more economical options.

Market value and pricing trends

The cumulative value of used car sales reached R16.11bn in October, up 16.4% month-on-month and 14.4% year-on-year.

The average used car price rose to R447,046, while average mileage dropped slightly to 72,726km, indicating growing demand for newer, lower-mileage vehicles.

Consumer sentiment remains positive

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie said the market’s resilience reflected “improved consumer confidence and the widening affordability gap between new and pre-owned vehicles.”

He added that “bakkies and compact hatchbacks remain the go-to choice for value-focused buyers” and that current momentum is expected to continue through the remainder of the year.

