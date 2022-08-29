Pixoul Gaming, the state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) and Esports hub, will open later this year at Al Qana, Abu Dhabi's most exciting waterfront destination.

Pixoul Gaming is an integrated, immersive entertainment destination through its elaborate Virtual Reality Gaming Zone. While the Esports Academy provides a focused training facility for serious gaming athletes.

Pixoul Gaming will foster an elite community, launching the first ever Esports Academy in the Middle East and will host global gaming tournaments in its 800-seat capacity arena to become a beacon for mega competitions. The Academy also includes an Esports bar, a gaming community twist on a typical sports bar, where global gaming events can be viewed while enjoying F&B.

With its array of VR, retro, console, mobile, and Esports games, Pixoul Gaming will not only have the best facilities in the region but will also cater to the entire gaming ecosystem - from game development and education to thrilling immersive experiences, from professional solo, multi-player and team gaming to hosting global gaming festivals. Esports is one of the fastest-growing industries in the Mena region. The UAE's digital gaming sector is estimated to reach US$930 million by 2025, and Pixoul Gaming will highlight Abu Dhabi as the global leader in Esports, broadcasting to millions of fans.

Pixoul Gaming will be at the forefront of this digital entertainment revolution by producing a destination that makes gaming accessible and appealing to all. So, whether a FIFA fan is looking to connect with fellow gamers, a family looking to enjoy an interactive VR experience, or a group of friends looking to win big at the latest tournament, Pixoul Gaming is the ideal integrated entertainment venue for all ages and abilities.

Paul Hamilton, General Manager at Pixoul Gaming, said” “As an integrated, immersive entertainment destination with the region’s first Esports Academy, Pixoul Gaming has the potential to redefine the modern gaming experience. We believe that everyone should be a gamer today as Esports fosters creativity, encourages problem-solving, and builds leadership skills. So, we designed Pixoul Gaming to offer a new world of digital amusement and showcase Abu Dhabi as a global leader in Esports and digital entertainment.”

“The goal is to bring serious gaming into the Middle East, to train professionals at our Academy to compete on a global level while also hosting the international tournaments in our elite coliseum of gaming where the biggest, best gamers on the planet will perform to a live audience of 800+, watched by millions across the world.

“The venue is almost complete, and we'll be ready to welcome gamers by Q4 of 2022. We are working with the leading international experts and technology partners such as Robocom VR to offer our guests the latest and the best experience," added Hamilton.

As soon as you enter Pixoul Gaming, you will be invited to join the VR mission to save the unique world of Pixoul Planet. Open to everyone, the story is about the rise and fall of a new world and the people who created it.

Karim Ibrahim, Co-founder of Pixoul Gaming and CEO of Robocom VR, commented, “As technology partners and creators of this custom-built VR mission, we are excited to take gamers on an unprecedented adventure across cinematic and interactive experiences. At Robocom VR, our mission is to innovate the static gaming experience, inviting users to a portal into new dimensions of gaming and take control over their destiny while fully immersed in Virtual Reality Entertainment.

“At Pixoul Gaming, we have introduced the region's first fully wireless headsets in an open world cross-platform metaverse. With no unnecessary cables or heavy backpacks, the HTC Focus 3 headsets are fully synced with 4D and motion platform simulators to blur virtual reality's boundaries ultimately. Across these ten integrated experiences, each lasting 6-10 minutes, there is a never seen before the journey of flight & racing simulators, escape rooms, shooting games, paragliding, and rollercoasters - promising to push the boundaries of human imagination and set new standards of interactive and immersive entertainment.”

Virtual Reality Gaming - Pixoul Planet

As the flagship experience, the Pixoul Planet VR houses 10 different virtual and augmented reality games, including everything from shooters, and virtual roller coasters, to guided spaceship tours of the new intergalactic planet, Pixoul. Available in both story and arcade mode, the multi-sensory game is built on preserving the future city, Pixoul Planet, which is under attack and calls for help from visitors.

Esports Academy

The Academy will have special classrooms where local and international coaches can train individuals and teams. In addition, for the first time in the region, Pixoul Gaming will invite international gaming champions to give lucky users one-on-one training and teach them their winning secrets.

The Dean of the Academy will oversee the teaching schedule and certifications and ensure that consumers are empowered with the tools and knowledge to play responsibly. Additionally, taking a 360 approach, the Academy will provide students with the equipment, assistance, and understanding of the gaming ecosystem, increasing job opportunities and allowing youth to achieve excellence through the medium of esports.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).