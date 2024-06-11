Twelve women’s international and local sports events are taking place during summer in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and in partnership with several clubs, academies and sports events organisers from the private sector.

The sporting events aim at encouraging exercise and physical activities among women in general and Emirati women in particular, and to enable them to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The events, which have seen many women and girls participate, will continue until August.

Dubai Ladies Club will organise three various championships, as follows: the Women’s Physical Fitness Championship on June 22, the Women’s Squash Championship on July 14, and the Aquatics Olympic Championship on August 11.

The Fit On Click Events Academy will organise the Women’s Open Sports Day at Dubai Sports World at the Dubai World Trade Center on Aug 31. The Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates will host the Snow Yoga Event for Women; the unique experience of its kind for the practice of yoga sport in a temperature of minus four Celsius.

Four artistic and rhythmic gymnastics championships will be held, among which are two international championships. In this regard, the Danisty International Gymnastics Championships will take place at Hamdan Sports Complex with participation of 500 athletes, while the Premier Gymnastics Cup will be held at GEMS Al-Barsha International School.

The Du Gym International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship was held at the International University School in Umm Suqeim with participation of female players of eight countries from the various continents of the world, and in distinctive presence of the Bulgarian Olympic Champion Madeleine Radukanova who won the Golden Medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020/the Russian Margarita Atamulova, who gained the Gymnastics World Championship’s Title four times.

The Experts Artistic Gymnastics Championship was organised at Jumeirah Baccalaureate School.

Lina Deeb, the prominent female fitness trainer and celebrity on social media, organised a sports day for ladies of various ages and different levels at Toda Hall in Madinat Jumeirah, where she has presented intensive fitness trainings.

The Women’s Padel Open Championship – Category C took place at the Padel Kingdom Club in Al-Quoz 4. Zaabeel Ladies Club organised the Aquatics Sports Day.

