PHOTO
Riyadh: The Saudi Youth Volleyball Team achieved the ninth place in the 21st Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship.
This achievement came after the Saudi team beaten the Iraqi team today at Isa Sports City in Manama, Bahrain.
This achievement came after the Saudi team beaten the Iraqi team at Isa Sports City in Manama, Bahrain
PHOTO
Riyadh: The Saudi Youth Volleyball Team achieved the ninth place in the 21st Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship.
This achievement came after the Saudi team beaten the Iraqi team today at Isa Sports City in Manama, Bahrain.