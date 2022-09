Riyadh: The Saudi volleyball team qualified for the final of the Men's Volleyball AVC Asian Challenge Cup 2022 after defeating Uzbekistan by three sets to one. The results of the matches were 25/23, 25/23, 23/25, and 25/20.

In the final match tomorrow, the “Greens” will play against the winning team from the semi-final match between the teams of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.