Jeddah: The Red Sea city of Jeddah is set to host the finals of World Heavy Weight Boxing on the 20th of August 2022, organizers announced here today.



In a statement, the Ministry of Sports announced that Jeddah governorate is scheduled to host the Red Sea Battle to name the world heavy weight boxing champion between Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) and Anthony Joshua (England) on August 20, 2022.



In the first confrontation between the two world boxers held in London September last year Usyk won the title before 60000 fans before his rival appealed that the meeting be repeated, the first incident in the history of the sports since 1999.



In remarks to highlight the event, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who also heads the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic committee, said that the event is a source of pride to Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince.



He cited numerous international sports events the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has played host in the recent history.