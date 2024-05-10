Doha, Qatar: Ahmed Alaaeldin headed the extra-time winner as Al Gharafa twice overcame a two-goal deficit to edge Ahli 4-3 in a thrilling Amir Cup Round of 16 clash yesterday.

Pedro Martins’ side displayed great resilience particularly in the second half to prevail over Al Ahli, who put up a dominant performance in the first half.

Al Gharafa will meet Umm Salal, who defeated debutants Al Bidda on Tuesday, in the quarter-finals.

At the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Naim Sliti scored the opener for Al Ahli from a close range off a rebound in the 15th minute after Al Gharafa goalkeeper Khalifa Ababacar blocked Sekou Yansane’s attempt.

Sliti following a good ball from Yansane then assisted Yazan Al Nuaimat, who doubled the Brigadiers’ lead with a strike from near the penalty spot six minutes later.

A stunning long-range shot by Fabrizio Diaz into the right corner brought Al Gharafa back in the match in 27th minute but Al Nuaimat, assisted by Sliti again, regained the two-goal advantage for his side six minutes before half-time.

Al Gharafa were better in the second half and Farid Boulaya reduced the lead for them in the 68th minute before Ferjani Sassi’s volleyed in the equaliser seven minutes before time. Alaaeldin scored the winner during one minute of added time in first half of extra time, heading from a close range following a lofty ball from Homam Ahmed.

Ramon Gines thought he had leveled for Al Ahli with a strike in 118th minute but the goal was ruled out for offside as Al Gharafa celebrated the victory.

Al Rayyan hope for third time lucky

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan will begin their title hunt as they meet Second Division champions Al Khor in their Round of 16 clash at Al Janoub Stadium, today.

Al Rayyan came close to winning the this season’s Expo Stars League and the Qatar Cup but had to settle for runners-up spots in both the competitions.

With Amir Cup being the last chance to win the trophy this season, Al Rayyan coach Leonardo Jardim said his team will fire on all cylinders to finally lay the hands on silverware.

“We want to end this runner-up barrier in the Amir Cup,” Jardim said ahead of the match.

“We finished runners-up in the League behind Al Sadd after a tight title race and lost the Qatar Cup final against Al Wakrah. All the players are determined to win the Amir Cup and make up for our performance in the final last week.”

Al Khor, who were promoted to the First Division, are confident of giving a strong show against fancied Al Rayyan.

“We have great ambitions in this special tournament after winning the Second Division. We are looking forward to a win against Al Rayyan and qualify for the quarter-final. All the players are confident for the match against experienced Al Rayyan team,” said Al Khor coach Abdullah Mubarak.

Our ultimate goal is to win the Amir Cup: Al Sadd coach

Al Sadd are also desperate for the title after failing in the Qatar Cup where they lost to Al Wakrah in the semi-final, as they square off with Al Markhiya at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, today.

“We want to reconcile with fans for our failure in Qatar Cup, and our ultimate goal is to win the Amir Cup,” said Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizk.

“Al Markhiya match will be a strong test but Al Sadd players are accustomed to performing under pressure; we have players who are mentally and physically prepared on a high level,” he added.

Al Markhiya coach Madjid Bougherra said his side was targeting a successful campaign in the Amir Cup after relegating to Second Division following a play-off defeat to Al Shahania.

“We have nothing to lose and we will play against Al Sadd with an aim to make amends,” said Bougherra.

“Al Markhiya players always relish playing with big sides and they are eager to give a strong show.”

Elsewhere, Al Wakrah will take on Muaither in today’s another Round of 16 clash at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

“We are playing in Amir Cup a tournament cherished by everyone, with high morale after winning the Qatar Cup,” said Al Wakrah assistant coach Ousmane Coulibaly.

Muaither assistant coach George Albin said: “This match is important to us, and I have confidence in all the players to deliver their best.”

