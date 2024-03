Mexico's Gilberto Ramirez captured the World Boxing Association world cruiserweight title on Saturday with a unanimous-decision victory over France's previously unbeaten Arsen Goulamirian.

Ramirez, a 32-year-old southpaw and former world super middleweight champion, improved to 46-1 while Goulamirian, 36, who had not fought since November 2022, fell to 27-1.

Armenian-born Goulamirian had been champion since 2018 and had defended his belt four times.