NEW YORK — Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has announced Riyadh Season’s first international event in Los Angeles.



The event, set for August 3 at BMO Stadium, features a World Super-Welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov. Sponsored by Visit Saudi, MDL Beast, and Red Sea Global, this event marks Riyadh Season's expansion into international venues.



Alalshikh expressed excitement about bringing Riyadh Season to a global audience, starting with this high-profile boxing match in the United States. Promotions for the event include collaborations with major industry names like Matchroom Boxing and TGB Promotions.



Eddie Hearn, a prominent boxing promoter, highlighted the fight as a clash between a pound-for-pound legend and a formidable world champion, expecting it to be one of the year's most exciting bouts. The undercard also promises great action, featuring newly crowned WBA Super-Lightweight champion Isaac Cruz defending his title against Jose Valenzuela, and heavyweights Andy Ruiz and Jarrell Miller in a thrilling matchup.



Additional undercard fights include former Super-Welterweight champion Tim Tszyu taking on Vergil Ortiz Jr., contingent upon Ortiz's upcoming bout results, and David Morrell looking to extend his unbeaten streak in a Light Heavyweight clash against Radivoje Kalajdzic.



Promoters like Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions expressed pride in bringing such a high-caliber event to Los Angeles, known for its rich boxing history and enthusiastic fan base. Tom Brown of TGB Promotions and George Rose of No Limit Boxing shared their excitement about participating in this historic Riyadh Season event, highlighting the global reach and influence of Saudi Arabia's growing sports and entertainment initiatives.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).