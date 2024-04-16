RIYADH — In a significant development for the sports and entertainment industry, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced on Monday that Riyadh Season has become an official partner of the World Boxing Council (WBC). This partnership marks a major milestone in Riyadh Season's efforts to enhance the Kingdom's entertainment sector and elevate its global sporting profile.



Alalshikh highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration, stating, "This partnership with the WBC, a key leader in the boxing world, will not only enhance the sport's visibility but also bring together people from all around the world through diverse and engaging entertainment events. It signifies a major leap in our mission to transform Riyadh into a global hub for entertainment and sports."



Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the WBC, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, remarking, "Riyadh Season has rapidly become one of the largest and most dynamic global entertainment events, closely associated with high-profile boxing. With a full calendar already planned for 2024, Riyadh is set to be recognized as the global capital of boxing."



Sulaiman also noted the broader impact of this partnership, "Beyond the ring, our collaboration with Riyadh Season will support social responsibility initiatives through the WBC Cares programs in hospitals, orphanages, schools, and communities. We are excited to create opportunities that foster awareness and provide support on critical issues such as addictions, bullying, domestic violence, and mental wellness."



This partnership is expected to draw significant international attention to Riyadh, enhancing its reputation as a premier destination for world-class sporting events while contributing positively to the community through impactful social initiatives.

