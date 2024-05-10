Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Pakistan, Ireland T20I s...
CRICKET

Pakistan, Ireland T20I series starts on Friday

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The remaining two matches will also take place at the Castle Avenue on Sunday and Tuesday

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 10, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
PAKISTANIRELANDCRICKET
PHOTO
The Pakistan cricket team will kick off its Europe tour with the first of three T20Is against Ireland on Friday. The remaining two matches will also take place at the Castle Avenue on Sunday and Tuesday, before the team heads to Headingley, Leeds, on Wednesday for a series of four T20Is against England.
Following the England series, with matches scheduled at Headingley (22 May), Birmingham (25 May), Cardiff (28 May), and The Oval, London (30 May), both England and Pakistan will head to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. England will face Scotland in Barbados on 4 June in their opening match, while Pakistan will launch their campaign against the USA in Dallas on 6 June. This marks the first time Ireland will host Pakistan for a T20I series.
Pakistan head coach, Azhar Mahmood said: “Our preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 began with the home series against New Zealand and now it’s all about putting the final touches on those preparations. We have clarity on our game plans, strategies and combinations. It’s about bringing everything together before we arrive in the United States.”
He added: “We’ve only played Ireland once, so they will be a relatively new opponent for us. However, any team in T20 cricket can be dangerous as the match can swing in one over.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

SPORTS

Eight top-tier Asian teams to compete in inaugural Basketball Champions League 2024 in Dubai

Eight top-tier Asian teams to compete in inaugural Basketball Champions League 2024 in Dubai
Eight top-tier Asian teams to compete in inaugural Basketball Champions League 2024 in Dubai
CRICKET

Kohli sweeps aside strike-rate concerns to keep Bengaluru alive

Kohli sweeps aside strike-rate concerns to keep Bengaluru alive
Kohli sweeps aside strike-rate concerns to keep Bengaluru alive
OLYMPICS

‘It’s like Olympics’: Excited Barshim expects fierce contest at What Gravity Challenge

‘It’s like Olympics’: Excited Barshim expects fierce contest at What Gravity Challenge
‘It’s like Olympics’: Excited Barshim expects fierce contest at What Gravity Challenge
OLYMPICS

Olympics-Australian Institute of Sport to get $165mln upgrade

Olympics-Australian Institute of Sport to get $165mln upgrade
Olympics-Australian Institute of Sport to get $165mln upgrade
OLYMPICS

Refugee Olympic team to represent over 100mln displaced individuals at Paris 2024 Olympics

Refugee Olympic team to represent over 100mln displaced individuals at Paris 2024 Olympics
Refugee Olympic team to represent over 100mln displaced individuals at Paris 2024 Olympics
FOOTBALL

Jubilant Madrid visit Granada as Liga relegation battle nears end

Jubilant Madrid visit Granada as Liga relegation battle nears end
Jubilant Madrid visit Granada as Liga relegation battle nears end
CRICKET

Sri Lanka names T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka names T20 World Cup squad
Sri Lanka names T20 World Cup squad
TENNIS

Nadal reaches second round of Rome Open

Nadal reaches second round of Rome Open
Nadal reaches second round of Rome Open
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Emirates will move to new airport by 2034; recent Dubai flooding ‘cost us a lot’: Sheikh Ahmed

2.

Saudi’s NEOM to develop nearly 1,200 flats, villas in new marina destination

3.

Saudi lines up $40bln aircraft orders, $60bln investment opportunities in aviation

4.

Spinneys shares jump 8.5% as trading starts on DFM

5.

Sustainable sophistication: How NABNI Developments is shaping Dubai's real estate landscape

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Former Pakistan women's cricket captain Bismah Maroof retires

2

Gutsy New Zealand beat Pakistan, take lead in T20I series

3

Pakistan withdraw injured Rizwan, Irfan from NZ series

4

Babar back as captain as Pakistan face N. Zealand in World Cup build-up

5

Blundell, Foulkes called up for New Zealand T20 tour of Pakistan

LEADERSHIP TALKS

RETAIL

INTERVIEW: Kuwait’s AlShaya Group CEO says hostility to US brands has receded; negligible impacts due to floods

INTERVIEW: Kuwait’s AlShaya Group CEO says hostility to US brands has receded; negligible impacts due to floods
INTERVIEW: Kuwait’s AlShaya Group CEO says hostility to US brands has receded; negligible impacts due to floods

LATEST VIDEO

UAE

VIDEO: Dubai among top 10 best cities for expats to live and work

VIDEO: Dubai among top 10 best cities for expats to live and work
VIDEO: Dubai among top 10 best cities for expats to live and work

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FINTECH

Egypt’s fintech start-up MNZL secures $3.5mln

Egypt’s fintech start-up MNZL secures $3.5mln
Egypt’s fintech start-up MNZL secures $3.5mln
ECONOMY

Jordan’s economy remains strong despite headwinds, with growth hitting 2.6% - IMF

IPO

MENA IPOs in Q1: Saudi Arabia bags lion’s share of $1.2bln proceeds

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Saudi’s ACWA Power Q1 profit jumps 10% despite revenue drop

LATEST NEWS
1

Future NBA stars from UAE? Youngsters in Abu Dhabi impress American legend

2

Eight top-tier Asian teams to compete in inaugural Basketball Champions League 2024 in Dubai

3

Australian regulator says Musk's X should not set limits of internet law

4

Garden gatherings, morning walks: UAE residents make most of cool weather with outdoor activities

5

European firms souring on China, lobby group warns

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds