Riyadh: The Saudi Esports Federation has announced that Intel, which specializes in global digital processors, won the sponsorship of the Saudi eLeagues.



The sponsorship comes from the Federation’s keenness to provide the best for the e-sports community in the Kingdom, as it is the largest specialized e-sports league in the Middle East.



Director of Communication, Marketing and Partnerships at the Saudi Esports Federation Omar Batterjee, explained that the Federation is organizing competitions that enrich the e-sports community, such as the Saudi eLeague to serve as pillars for the e-sports sector in the coming years.



For his part, the Regional Director of Consumer at Intel said that the partnership between the Federation and Intel will contribute to enabling Saudi teams to compete in the major international e-sports events, especially as the Kingdom is one of the largest countries in the Middle East where e-sports is growing remarkably.