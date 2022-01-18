JEDDAH: The Saudi General Surgery Society (SGSS) is organizing its 14th Saudi General Surgery Society Forum, which will be attended by a number of distinguished Saudi surgeons and major health companies.

The event will be held from Feb. 19 to 21 in Jeddah.

Dr. Sahal Shami, a general surgery resident in Jeddah, told Arab News: “Having these forums is important as they encourage the propagation of new scientific theories and the advancement of academia in the respective field of medicine.

“Most of the time, these public discussions lead to questions being brought up that have never been discussed nor answered. It’s human curiosity that brings together doctors from different specialties to find a scientifically proven answer,” added Shami, an SGSS member.

The forum will include four workshops that aim to promote medical and surgical development and training.

An accompanying exhibition will see specialized healthcare companies showcase their latest works in a display of more than 40 research and scientific journals in general surgery.

This year’s workshops will include subject courses on gastrointestinal anastomosis by Dr. Mohammed Al-Massari, and a “stop the bleed” course by Dr. Saud Al-Turki.

The educational partners for the annual forum include The American College of Surgeons, Saudi Critical Care Society, Saudi Group for Thoracic surgery, Saudi Society of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, and the Saudi Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery.

The SGSS was established in 2001 under the Council of King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah.

It serves as an umbrella for doctors of various surgical specialties in the Kingdom.

It aims to encourage scientific thought in the field of general surgery, in addition to expanding the scientific and professional performance of members of the association, surgeons, trainees and students.

For registration for the 14th annual SGSS scientific forum and an overview of the workshops, visit sgss2022.com