JEDDAH — The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah after undergoing medical tests and successfully completing his treatment plan, the Royal Court said on Sunday.



On May 8, King Salman had a colonoscopy procedure at the King Faisal specialist hospital in Jeddah, and the results were fine, according to a Royal Court statement. Doctors recommended that the King should stay at the hospital to rest for some time.



Saudi Press Agency released aired a video clip of the King leaving the hospital with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman close by. Senior Princes such Emir of Makkah region Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and Emir of Madinah region Prince Faisal Bin Salman were present also.



King Salman extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to his sons and daughters, the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their generous sentiments and prayers. He also expressed his appreciation to everyone from all leaders and heads of states who called or wished him fast recovery.



