RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has seized more than 21 tons of spoiled and expired food in an unlicensed facility in Madinah.

The authority said that the violating facility was storing food products without a license, amid a low level of hygiene and the presence of insects and dust inside the facility.

It said that it imposed penalties on the unit, as no facility has the right to start practicing its activity before obtaining a license and complying with the requirements and specifications.



To apply for a warehouse license or food distribution center, visit https://ghad.sfda.gov.sa/en. The authority urged consumers to report any such violations by calling the number (19999) or via the Tammini app.

