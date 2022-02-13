RIYADH: The Saudi Broadcasting Authority announced that it will launch the first news radio station in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 13 to coincide with World Radio Day.

The station will be the radio branch of the state TV Al-Ekhbariya channel, and the move aims to help the SBA focus on local content and move toward specialization.

Mohammed Al-Harithi, SBA CEO, said that the launch is part of the authority’s strategy toward distributing media discourse across all platforms and shifting toward specialized media to meet the needs of segments of Saudi society.

He added that the interest in launching the station comes as the Kingdom witnesses rapid changes at all levels, creating an urgent need to provide new political and economic information to the public.

Al-Ekhbariya Radio will be initially broadcast via the FM wave in three regions: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

It will feature updated bulletins, news briefs and stories covering a variety of societal issues, and the most prominent international developments.