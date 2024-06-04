PHOTO
Oman's sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday its total assets reached 19.240 billion Omani rials ($49.98 billion) in 2023 with a 9.95% return on investment. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
