Under the auspices of President Abdel El Fattah El-Sisi, President of The Arab Republic of Egypt, and in the presence of Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Republic, the 3rd edition of the African Medical Conference and Exhibition, Africa Health ExCon, inaugurated on Monday under the theme “Your Gateway to Innovation and Trade.”

Organised by The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA), the “Africa Health ExCon 2024” conference and exhibition aims to boost trade exchange among various African countries, which is a crucial part of the African Union’s 2063 agenda.

By fostering the localization of medical industries, this conference and exhibition aims to address the challenges plaguing the African continent, ultimately strengthening the medical economy and promoting sustainable development in the long run. “Africa Health ExCon 2024” offers a prime opportunity for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to explore investment prospects in Africa, thus catalyzing industry growth.

Adel Al-Adawi, former Minister of Health and Population and President of the Egyptian Medical Association, emphasised the importance of this year’s edition. He stated, “We are proud to announce over 350 scientific sessions covering 32 specialisations, with the participation of over 1,200 Egyptian speakers, 150 international speakers, and 300 foreign delegates. These numbers reflect our commitment to providing high-quality scientific content that enhances medical knowledge in Egypt and across Africa.”

He added: “Africa faces many health challenges, including a lack of medical resources, high medicine costs, and spreading infectious diseases, which hinder sustainable development. We are dedicated to overcoming these obstacles to strengthen the medical economy and achieve sustainable development.”

Kamal Obaid, Executive Director of the Africa Health Conference and Exhibition, stated: “African governments are exerting significant efforts to improve their healthcare systems, creating new investment opportunities, which underscores the importance of the Africa Health ExCon conference and exhibition.”

He noted that last year’s edition brought together 40,000 healthcare and trade professionals from over 100 countries to showcase and discuss the latest innovations in medical technology. He added: “Now, the conference’s 3rd edition aims to continue exploring the vast investment opportunities in Africa and to unite the efforts of African countries to develop a sustainable strategy for healthcare and improve the quality of health services provided to African citizens.”

The conference is expected to attract over 368 exhibitors from various countries worldwide, along with more than 60,000 visitors from over 100 countries. This event will bring together representatives from the medical and health sectors on one platform, providing an exceptional opportunity to explore the latest products and services across various medical fields. This demonstrates the commitment of state agencies to support the conference and bolster Egypt’s position as a regional hub for medical care, especially after succeeding in launching the first digital business platform to showcase experiences and international contributions, further strengthening the medical sector across the African continent.

