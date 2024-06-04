Doha, Qatar: Abdulla Al Qubaisi secured a dominant double in the Qatar Superstock (QSTK) 600, while Mansour Al Hajri and Abudlla Ali Al Khelaifi won top podium spots in the Qatar Touring Car Championship (QTCC) in the third round of the popular series.

At the Lusail International Circuit, Al Qubaisi clocked a time of 24 minutes 55.813 seconds to win QSTK Race 1. He was closely followed by Mashel Al Naimi at 25:15.406, and Saeed Al Sulaiti who concluded his session at 25:30.847.

The results of Race 2 were not any different, with Al Qubaisi again securing the top position on the podium, followed by Al Naimi and Al Sulaiti, clocking in at 25:02.701, 25:21.687, and 25:41.792, respectively.

In the sub-category of the QSTK 600 Trophy, Alexian Macary led the grid in Race 1, clocking in at 25:58.262, followed by Alexander Qabazard at 26: 04.218 and Emmanuel Geoffrey at 26:20.386. In Race 2, the results were similar, with Alexian Macary again clocking the fastest time at 25:46.789, followed closely by Qabazard at 25:46.822 and Geoffrey at 26:11.918.

The Qatar Supersport 300 (QSSP 300) witnessed intense competition for the top position on the podium. Marton Bellelli led the grid with a time of 32:33.278 in race 1, followed closely by Mahmoud El Banna at 32:33.640. Aaron Robinson secured third place at 32:41.592.

However, in Race 2 which saw the number of laps reduced, El Banna took the lead, securing a time of 18:47.996 seconds, followed by Marton Bellelli at 18:48.053. Robinson secured the third position at 18:53.148.

Meanwhile, in the QTCC Race 1, drivers fiercely competed for the top spot on the podium with Al Hajri leading the battle at 31:33.386, followed closely by Ghanim Al Madheed and Ahmed Al Asiri at 31:33.481 and 31:33.719, respectively.

The results in Race 2 were contrasting, with Al Khelaifi clocking the fastest time at 31:19.588, followed by Abdulaziz Al Sayed at 31:22.900, and Omran Karama at 31:24.230.

A total of 52 drivers and riders were in action during the third round of the QTSK 600 and QTCC championship, organized by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC).

The fourth round of the QSTK and QTCC is scheduled to take place in October.

