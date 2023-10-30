RIYADH — The Makkah region recorded the highest amount of 60.0 mm rainfall on Saturday. It reached 60.0 mm in Wadi Mina, and 43.0 mm in the Al-Rusaifah neighborhood, according to a report of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.



The quantities of rainfall received in all regions of the Kingdom were monitored through 48 hydrological and climatic monitoring stations. Kaakiya of Makkah recorded 39.4 mm rain, the central Haram area 31.8 mm, Al-Sharai’e 31.1 mm, and Arafat 30.0 mm, while Taif governorate recorded 22.2 mm. In the Jeddah governorate, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Thuwal recorded 18.8 mm, Jamia district 13.0 mm, and Bani Malik district 8.6 mm.



In the Jazan region, Sabya recorded 23.1 mm, and Sanbah - Abu Arish 18.0 mm. In the Madinah region Khaybar recorded 5.6 mm, and Quba 5.0 mm. In the Hail region, Al Rawdah recorded 10.8 mm and Baqaa 2.8 mm. In the Najran region, Najran Airport recorded 2.0 mm, and Bir Askar 1.2 mm, while Al-Jouf region recorded 2.2 mm in Tabarjal, and 0.8 mm in Al-Issawiya of Qurayyat. The southern Asir region recorded 1.4 mm in the two valleys of Ahad Rufaidah, while Mughaira Al-Tubaiq in the Tabuk region recorded 1.2 mm, the ministry report pointed out.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).