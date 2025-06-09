Abu Dhabi – Multiply Group has launched Multiply Media Group (MMG) to fuel its global expansion plans, according to a recent press release.

The ADX-listed group united the three market-leading out-of-home (OOH) companies under its portfolio to create a new media powerhouse headquartered in the UAE.

The integration of BackLite Media, Viola Media and Media 247 under Multiply Media Group is set to reshape the future of tech-enabled media in the UAE and beyond.

Samia Bouazza, GCEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, said: “By bringing together market-leading media assets under a single AI & tech-driven group, we are reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation and shareholder returns.”

The newly consolidated group will serve as a launchpad to attract regional and international opportunities across the media sector through MMG portfolio businesses.

MMG will invest in promising media assets, catalyze growth with innovation, and create synergies across its portfolio through strategic investments.

Jawad Hassan, Head of Media and Communications Vertical at Multiply Group, commented: “Through MMG, we stand ready to embrace the emerging trends in our industry, particularly the transformative role of AI, and we will continually look to invest in technologies that enable us to create dynamic and innovative campaigns.”

The scale of MMG includes 3,000 advertising units across the UAE, including more than 75 premium assets on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road.

James Bicknell, CEO of Multiply Media, highlighted: “With MMG, we are not simply scaling up — we are scaling intelligently. Our mandate is clear: deliver context at scale, and reach audiences where it truly matters, when it matters most.”

The launch of MMG follows a recent strategic agreement between Multiply Group’s media vertical and Al Arabia, Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia), to create a joint venture (JV) to invest in the global OOH advertising sector.

Multiply Group also inked a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Media Company (SMC) to set up an advanced advertising technology (AdTech) platform.

