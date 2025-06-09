Kuwait - Jazeera Airways launches twice-weekly flights between Kuwait and Budapest, Hungary, marking the first-ever non-stop air connection between the two countries.

This move marks key opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange, according to a press release.

Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, and András Szabó, Ambassador of Hungary to Kuwait, were onboard the inaugural flight.

The new route, welcomed by Budapest Airport and supported by Visit Hungary, offers travelers from Kuwait easy access to one of Europe’s most charming capitals, rich in history, architecture, and thermal spas.

Meanwhile, passengers can book flights via the Jazeera Airways website, mobile app, or call center at 177.

Jazeera Airways also offers a range of fare bundles, products and services as well as connections beyond Kuwait to destinations across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa.

