RIYADH — The inauguratin of the first ever “Riyadh Fashion Week” will light up the heart of Saudi Arabia’s capital from Oct. 20-23 with a lineup of 30 Saudi brands taking over the runway.



It will gather the global fashion community, including celebrities, VIPs, buyers and key industry stakeholders to celebrate Saudi’s rapidly emerging fashion scene.



The inaugural event will also include a showroom, featuring local brand products and giving local and international buyers deeper insight into the depth and breadth of Saudi’s designers and established brands with a wide range of styles and pieces.



Hosted by the Saudi Fashion Commission, the event, which will also be livestreamed, aims to support the development of the fashion industry at both domestic and international levels.



The participating Saudi brands include: 1886; Abadia; Adnan Akbar; Arwa Albanawi; Atelier Hekayat; Dar Alhanouf; DAZLUQ; Eman Joharji; Fatima AbdulQader; Hajruss; Hala AlGharabawi; Honayda; JUBB; Kaf by Kaf; Lomar; Mazroud; MD29; Moja Majka; Mona Alshebil; Nabela Nazar; Noble and Fresh; Not Boring; Nour Dhahri; Noura Suliman; Pavone; Tima Abid; Uscita; Yasmina Q; Yousef Akbar



Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, said “For the first time ever, we are welcoming the global fashion community to the epicenter of Saudi fashion, here in Riyadh.



“The event will showcase the best of our creative talent, allowing yet another opportunity for our brands to connect with the world. Whether you join us in person or via the livestream, we can’t wait to highlight what Saudi fashion has to offer.”



Riyadh Fashion Week will commence with an Opening Gala Dinner, welcoming more than 250 opinion leaders and stakeholders from the international fashion community with the event serving as a networking platform, fostering relationships and dialogue.



The fashion week was first announced during the Saudi Fashion Commission’s participation at Paris Men’s Fashion Week and Couture Week, where Saudi designers showcased diverse collections from the Saudi 100 Brands program, an inaugural mentorship initiative led by the Fashion Commission.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia’s fashion industry holds the largest projected growth rates of any other large, high-income market, according to the “State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (2023)” report.



From 2021 to 2025, retail fashion sales in Saudi are expected to surge 48% to $32 billion, representing an annual growth rate of 13%.



This growth is expected to be fueled by the Kingdom’s economic expansion and growing population with apparel, accessories, footwear and luxury goods poised for significant gains.



The value of luxury fashion purchases in the GCC hit $9.6 billion in 2021, with Saudi Arabia posting a 19% growth.



To stay up to date on Riyadh Fashion Week, visit www.riyadhfashionweek.com

