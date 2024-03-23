As the holy month of Ramadan progresses with fasting, worship and community gathering, there are a lot more immersive activities to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this weekend. From parks, malls, and museums, an array of activations have been launched to celebrate cultural traditions.

Experience Ramadan tradition at park

Visitors to Umm Al Emarat Park, one of the oldest and largest urban parks in Abu Dhabi, can enjoy iftar cannon fire, a vibrant Ramadan market, cinemas and more activities and cultural experiences. The Ramadan Park Market with shopping experiences, dining options, storytelling, puppet show, and an array of engaging activities opens its doors every Friday and Saturday till March 30 starting from 8 pm to 1 am. The park has curated a Ramadan-themed scavenger hunt where visitors can search for hidden treasures and clues that will unveil thrilling surprises. Cinema in the Park is taking in the Children's Garden (7 pm and 9 pm). Also, there are Ramadan Nights titled ‘First Steps - Awl Khatwat’ for fitness enthusiasts.

Last two days of Louvre exhibition

The Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design exhibition is coming to a close at Louvre Abu Dhabi on Sunday. It’s a final opportunity for art lovers to delve into the Islamic influences on Cartier’s design. The exhibition features more than 400 works including jewellery and precious objects, masterpieces of Islamic art, drawings, textiles, and photographs. Also, visitors can see four iconic artworks, the recent additions at the museum, gifted by its patron Snow Li. Not to mention the captivating events and live performances held every night under the iconic dome.

Mark reading month with 150 activities

Maktaba, the library management department within the culture sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) is hosting more than 150 events and activities during March, observed as the reading month. Cultural evenings include programmes, seminars, reading workshops, and activities for children, students, young adults, adults, and people of determination. The 'Ramadan Majlis' will feature interactive workshops, cultural and entertainment activities, as well as competitions throughout the month of Ramadan. For more information about events visit: https://library.dctabudhabi.ae/.

Fun, music, discounts, prizes at mall

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in the suburbs of Bani Yas offers fun-packed activities and events at its special Ramadan Village. Till the third day of Eid Al Fitr, visitors can enjoy the enchanting sounds of Oud and Qanun, participate in games, try their luck at Fawazir Ramadan, and win prizes. There is a kids’ area, a face painting corner a henna station, traditional Ayyalah dance performances, discounts, and promotions of different items. Also, there is the ‘Shop and Win’ campaign with the new Nissan Patrol Titanium as the grand prize. To enter the draw, shoppers need to spend Dh200 or more at any of the stores at the mall, or Dh400 at Carrefour, till April 14.

Enjoy together ‘Hag Al Laila’ with gifts, sweets

Fostering community engagement and celebrating cultural traditions, the Galleria Al Maryah Island is introducing ‘Hag Al Laila’ activities for the first time. From Friday till Sunday, children and their parents will receive gifts and sweets in paper bags at Level 3, Central Kitchens. Also, till April 14, a family playground has been set up at Level 2, North Link Bridge, for families to immerse themselves in activities, including sub-soccer football games, face painting and henna, board puzzles, Jenga, a ball pit, and more.

Celebrate heritage community bonding

Vibrant celebrations unfold on Hudayriyat Island this Holy month with Hakawati storytelling, solo oud show by talented performers, and a cultural bazaar featuring traditional abayas, intricate henna designs, and vibrant face painting on Fridays. On Saturdays, there are Tarabish band shows with lively performances, melodic brilliance of the Qanoon, and the bazaar. Also, the traditional souk will host various activities and cultural showcases. The place to be on the island is the Entertainment Area and Bazaar every Friday and Saturday (8 pm to 1 am).

Check out largest sports dome in region

Staying on Hudayriyat Island, fitness lovers may want to check out the new expansions at 321 Sports by Modon. It features the largest indoor sports dome in the region, an elite club offering professional teams and elite athletes a dedicated space for training and matches, a community sports building, various sports pitches, and courts, as well as a semi-Olympic pool. The expansion of full-size FIFA and world rugby-standard pitches, fields with astroturf technology, and more. Cricketers have one pitch and two batting cages at their disposal. Racket sports enthusiasts can choose from six shaded tennis courts and five indoor padel courts too.

