Palace Beach Resort Fujairah, the third beach resort of the Address Hotels + Resorts collection under Emaar Hospitality Group, is set to open its doors on July 1.

This palatial beachfront oasis set with natural beauty and Arabian heritage, blends between the cityscape and Indian Ocean. Sit back, relax, and unwind on a beach lounger nestled among the pristine sands of the private beach, where the city meets the sea, and every view is one to savour in.

Designed with a majestic sense of style and developed by Eagle Hills, Palace Resort Fujairah is set to become the brand’s ultimate beach getaway guaranteeing an unforgettable stay at their beachfront oasis enjoying outstanding array of world-class facilities and exceptional amenities.

Creating landmarks ‘At the Heart of it all’, Palace Hotels & Resorts offer world class luxury stays, creating, and curating memories for guests at every touchpoint and moment of their journey at any property. The award-winning brand offers a more personal and engaging experience to guests in a premium lifestyle environment, enriching the lives of its guests with luxury, style, and elegance.

Palace Beach Resort Fujairah brings an Arabian heritage to your getaway along with enticing dining concepts while you revel in the serenity of breath-taking views by the ocean. The perfect balance between relaxation and activity during your stay, the resort offers guests an immaculate pool area, with kids and adults pools, 24/7 fitness centre, Qix kids club, and world class dining options.

Opening over the next few months a second restaurant and the award-winning spa overlooking the captivating scenery designed to rejuvenate mind, body, and soul.

