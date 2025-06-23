Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has launched a comprehensive infrastructure maintenance and capital investment programme across its entire airport network, aimed at enhancing operational reliability, improving the passenger experience, and future-proofing South Africa’s aviation hubs.

The company is rolling out maintenance and refurbishment projects at all nine of its airports, including upgrades to critical services such as ablution facilities, sewerage systems, fire escapes, and safety protocols in high-traffic areas.

OR Tambo leads with passenger facility upgrades

At OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), one of the flagship initiatives underway is the phased refurbishment of ablution facilities. The work, covering male, female, baby-change, and accessible amenities, began in December 2024 and is scheduled for completion by December 2025.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting with airline representatives on Thursday, 19 June, chief executive officer, Mpumi Mpofu, says many of the current projects are scheduled for completion between late 2025 and 2027, forming part of a sustained commitment to the industry’s long-term operational capacity.

"This programme is a strong signal of Acsa’s recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic," says Mpofu. "It reflects our return to financial sustainability and our ability to reinvest in critical infrastructure that will serve the aviation industry and the broader economy for years to come."

Major refurbishment and expansion priorities

Alongside maintenance work, ACSA is advancing several major capacity and infrastructure enhancement projects across key operational systems.

These include:

• Jet fuel infrastructure at ORTIA: The installation of a new 20-inch jet fuel feeder line and implementation of Jet Fuel Redundancy Phase 1 to improve reliability and fuel supply security. Backup power generators at the airport are also being replaced.

• Passenger loading bridges (PLBs): Structural repairs, system upgrades and canopy refurbishments on loading bridges, with project milestones expected between November 2025 and 2026.

• Uninterrupted power supply (UPS): A phased replacement of UPS units at critical operational points, scheduled for completion in 2026.

• People movers: Replacement and refurbishment of escalators and lifts to address operational inefficiencies. Several escalator upgrades are already complete, with the programme running through 2027.

• Instrument landing and weather systems: Replacement of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and Automated Weather Observation Systems (AWOS) to enhance aviation safety and operational compliance, with completion targeted for the end of 2026.

• Terminal and roofing works: HVAC system upgrades, roof waterproofing, sprinkler replacements and airside infrastructure improvements to enhance safety and passenger comfort.

• Fuel systems and fire infrastructure: Extensive refurbishment of fuel meters, hydrants, and booster pumps to strengthen fire safety and fuel distribution reliability.

Coordinating with industry stakeholders

Acsa is engaging closely with government, airlines, and commercial partners to ensure efficient delivery of these infrastructure projects while minimising operational disruptions for travellers.

The programme marks a notable investment phase for Acsa as it focuses on enhancing operational resilience and preparing its airports for increased demand and future growth.

