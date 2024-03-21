The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced that it has launched two initiatives aimed at extending a warm welcome to visitors arriving through the city’s air and land ports during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Upon their arrival in Dubai, immigration officers are marking visitors’ passports with a special stamp featuring the 'Ramadan In Dubai' logo. The logo has been designed by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Officers are also providing visitors with complimentary SIM cards, distributed in collaboration with GDRFA's strategic partner, du, to ensure seamless communication during their stay. Additionally, visitors receive a QR code that they can scan to access Brand Dubai's Dubai Destinations guide titled ‘Ramadan Events in Dubai’.

The initiatives were launched as part of the 'Ramadan In Dubai' campaign that was announced by the Dubai Media Council under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC). The campaign, implemented by Brand Dubai, merges the efforts of more than 20 entities in Dubai to bring the vibrance and joy of Ramadan celebrations to people across the city.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said that the launch of these initiatives is part of GDRFA’s efforts to create memorable experiences for visitors as part of the 'Ramadan In Dubai' campaign. The initiatives also seek to enhance the spirit of hospitality and extend a heartfelt welcome to visitors arriving in Dubai, he noted.

Lt. General Al Marri added that such community initiatives support GDRFA’s efforts to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global tourism destination. They also underscore the emirate’s commitment to providing exceptional services and experiences to all visitors, which reflect Dubai's unique identity as a hub for creativity and innovation.

The ‘Ramadan Events in Dubai’ guide, developed by Brand Dubai, lists the city’s diverse destinations and experiences, offering valuable information to enhance visitors’ stay during the Holy Month. It also provides a comprehensive list of attractions and events across Dubai, including traditional Ramadan traditions, festivities, and family-friendly activities.

Available in both English and Arabic, the interactive guide can be viewed at https://dubaidestinations.ae/guides/PDF/Ramadan_Events_in_Dubai.pdf.

The 'Ramadan In Dubai' campaign seeks to showcase the city’s unique festive ambience during Ramadan, foster a sense of shared celebration and highlight the city’s customs and authentic social traditions.