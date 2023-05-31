Temperatures are rising and summer has officially arrived in the country. As outdoor activities like camping trips, beach and park visits become limited, several families are opting to relax with staycations and its various offerings. Hotels around the UAE have a variety of summer offerings including free stay, daycations and special discounts. Here is a roundup of 7 interesting packages that hotels around the UAE are offering this summer.

1. Full cashback

Yes, you heard that right! Enjoy some thrilling desert activities including quad biking, dune bashing, and sandboarding, while enjoying full cashback at the Tilal Liwa hotel in Abu Dhabi. This summer, the hotel is gifting guests their full room rate back as credit to spend on hotel F&B offering or a session at the spa.

Valid between May 1, 2023 and September 15, 2023

Tilal Liwa Hotel

Starting from Dh399 on weekdays and Dh499 on weekends. (Prices are for 2 adults and 2 kids below 12 years old)

2. 36 hours of fun

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina has launched a 36-Hour Staycation Summer Package that has an early check-in at 10am, free breakfast for two and a 30 per cent dining discount at any of the six splendid food & beverage venues. Guests can check out by 10pm on the following day - a full 36 hours after they checked in. They can enjoy a variety of amenities including a fully equipped gym, cosy sun loungers, and an incredible open-air infinity pool.

April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023

Starting from at Dh499 per night including taxes, VAT and TDF.

3. Kids go free

At the Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, kids go free this summer. Children under 12 years old will get to experience a fun-filled staycation for free when checking in with a paying adult. Guests can enjoy one of the many pools or the lazy river, or take advantage of the early check in and late check out benefits with a relaxing treatment at the spa – with 50 per cent off on all treatments. All guests receive tickets to a theme park of their choice at Dubai Parks and Resorts. They can choose between Legoland Dubai & Waterpark, Motiongate Dubai, and Riverland Dubai.

May 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023

Starting at Dh679 per adult

4. Beach escape

Nothing beats the sun, sea and combination during summer. The Beach Package at Rosewood Abu Dhabi allows visitors beach access to the pristine Saadiyat Beach Club. Guests can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Saadiyat Island as well as the stunning lifestyle destination, Maryah Island for this ultimate getaway. What is more, there is a price deduction on rooms and additional offers on spa and other facilities.

May 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023

Starting from Dh750

5. Residents offer

Residents can enjoy a luxurious beachfront retreat located on the picturesque shores of the Arabian Gulf at the Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain. UAE residents can enjoy a 30 per cent discount on any room bookings made until the end of August. Guests can choose to stay anytime from now until October 15th.

Bookings made between April 23, 2023 to August 31, 2023 for a stay any day before October 15, 2023

Starting Dh336

6. Summer long stay

If you are looking for a place to call home for summer, then head to Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel. Their summer offer includes a three-month stay, with an additional complimentary one-month stay, starting at Dh22,500. To make the stay even more enjoyable, guests can take advantage of a 15 per cent discount on all Food & Beverage consumption, as well as multiple complimentary services.

Starting from Dh20,000 for a four-month stay

7. High-end daycation

Guests can enjoy a truly high-end daycation at the Address Beach Resort and take advantage of their exclusive daycation offer. This includes access to the world's highest outdoor infinity pool on Level 77, to a room in the resort between 9am and 6pm and to all other facilities at the hotel. A quick getaway couldn’t get more Instagrammable than this

June 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023

Starting from Dh1,000 NET per couple/ per room

Nasreen Abdulla