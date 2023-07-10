Dubai had announced the opening of three new beaches for night swimming in May 2023. Now, authorities have made these beaches accessible to people of determination. Residents and tourists can swim on these beaches anytime — even after sunset.

The Dubai Municipality has equipped the beaches with lighting systems and electronic information panels and has now employed dedicated services for people of determination. The beaches will have qualified cadres of rescuers and supervisors to ensure a comfortable and safe night swimming experience for all.

New signs have been installed pointing out the beaches are now accessible to people of determination. The beaches have been fitted with special ramps to ease movement to the beach. 'Beach Floating Wheelchair' has been allocated, further expanding beach accessibility.

This unique offering provides a floating wheelchair that facilitates easy access to the beach and ensures a safe and enjoyable swimming experience for all. With these positive changes, individuals with disabilities can experience the joy of beach outings without facing unnecessary barriers.

The initiative encourages inclusivity while creating a safe and supportive environment for all. Appreciating the effort made by the authorities, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, thanked the Municipality teams for the initiative of night swimming beaches and their keenness to provide this experience for people of determination through specialised cadres while adopting smart technologies to ensure the comfort and safety of all visitors.

In a tweet, he wrote: "A new step that reflects Dubai's efforts to establish its position as the best city to live in in the world through qualitative."

24/7 beaches

The beaches have qualified lifeguards who use state-of-the-art rescue and emergency tools to ensure the highest safety benchmarks. Night swimming timelines at the beaches will be from sunset to sunrise.

Beachgoers are urged to swim only in designated zones at night and avoid going into the sea from other areas. The municipality has stressed the importance of compliance with beach rules and regulations, advising parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children at all times.

The 800-metre night-swimming beaches are at Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1. They feature bright lighting systems that help lifeguards monitor the swimmers. Electronic screens display messages that increase safety awareness among beachgoers.

