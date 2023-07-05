Flydubai flights between Dubai and Vnukovo International Airport (VKO) are currently operating as normal, an airline spokesperson has confirmed to Khaleej Times, following reports of flight diversions in Moscow on Tuesday morning.

Rosaviatsiya (Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency) announced on Tuesday morning that landings and takeoffs at Moscow's Vnukovo airport were restricted "for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport.” Restrictions were in place until 9am (UAE time).

According to the airline spokesperson, two Flydubai flights were affected on Tuesday. Flight FZ 968 from Moscow to Dubai International (DXB) was delayed and departed VKO at 8.38am (Moscow local time). Another flight, FZ 969 from DXB to VKO was diverted to Domodedovo Airport (DME).

According to reports, Turkish and Egyptian flights to Moscow were also temporarily disrupted. Kremlin defence ministry officials said four Ukrainian drones had been intercepted by its air defences, while a fifth crashed after it jammed.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).