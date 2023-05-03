AlUla Moments has revealed the official sponsors of AlUla Skies Festival 2023, one of the brand’s flagship events that returned for its second edition on April 26 and will continue until May 13.

The skies of AlUla will be bought to life alongside the festival’s 2023 sponsors Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national flag carrier of the Kingdom and one of the Middle East’s largest airlines, and Nova Water, the leading natural drinking water brand with 50 years of experience in the bottled water industry. Additionally, the event is being supported by Genesis, the luxury automotive brand, and Yelo, the car hire service that caters to customers across the region.

Phillip Jones, Chief Tourism Officer, Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), said: “We are thrilled that SAUDIA, Nova Water, Genesis and Yelo are a central part of AlUla Skies 2023. As our sponsors, we are looking forward to working together as we strive to reach out to audiences far and wide and ensure this year’s festival is the best spectacle it can possibly be. Sponsors always bring incredible value and make tremendous contributions to events within the regional and international travel and tourism industry, and we are grateful for the enthusiasm shown by each of these companies to join and support us as sponsors.”

The festival returns to shine a spotlight on AlUla’s beauty, culture and history from all angles, once again inviting visitors to explore the skies above the ancient oasis city whilst bringing together adventure, culture, heritage and entertainment. Endless action and a host of unique activities are sure to provide an incredible spectacle throughout the festival designed to celebrate all things skies.

Its two-week duration will see the skies come alive day and night, with hot air balloon tours over North Hegra – Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World’s heritage Site – and helicopter tours for those wishing to see AlUla’s most famous landmarks and stunning desert vistas from birds-eye views. At night, the festival is providing a combined experience of stargazing and astrophotography in remote spots that offer the very best views of the night, with expert guides on hand to talk about the stars, constellations and how to shoot the night sky.

AlUla Sky Kite will see professional kiters put on a show in front of a stunning desert backdrop, a giant swing is sure to provide a high adrenaline rush for every thrill seeker, and the AlUla stairway is a first-of-its-kind ladder and zipline adventure offering.

