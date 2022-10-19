RIYADH — The Health Ministry revealed 6 categories that must receive the seasonal influenza vaccine.



The ministry clarified in an infograph published on its official account on Twitter platform that the 6 categories who must receive the vaccine are: Those with chronic disease, obese people, kids at age 6 months to 5 years old.



It has also clarified the categories that are the most in need of getting the vaccine, are those at the age 65 and above, individuals who are working in the health sector.



Additionally, the kids at the age of 6 months to 18 years old who are receiving long-term aspirin therapy are also among those who are in the must need category of receiving the vaccine.



The ministry has called for everyone to be keen to get the seasonal flu vaccine in order to protect themselves against the complications of infection, stating that people can register an appointment through Sehhaty app.

