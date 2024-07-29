RIYADH — The Health Sector Transformation Program has reported a 54% decrease in the traffic accident death rate in 2023, with the rate falling to 13.6 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 28.41 deaths per 100,000 people in 2016.



The Program's report also indicated a reduction in road accident injuries, reaching 70.87 per 100,000 people, down from 74 injuries per 100,000 people in 2016.



Roads that meet traffic safety standards accounted for 77%, while vehicles complying with updated periodic inspection requirements and standards accounted for 46%.



The World Health Organization praised the significant decrease in the number of traffic accident deaths over the past five years.



Authorities in the traffic safety system and safety committees have dedicated substantial efforts to reducing serious traffic accidents. These efforts include implementing engineering improvements to roads, providing essential safety requirements, enhancing traffic control and monitoring, creating specialized medical centers, and activating air ambulance services.

