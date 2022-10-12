Abu Dhabi - As an innovative extension of the region's first Health Information Exchange platform, Malaffi, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) launched the Malaffi Health Portal on the sideline of its participation at GITEX Global 2022.

The portal seeks to provide the Emirate's community members with convenient and secure access to their centralised medical records available via a website and application. Through the Health Portal, patients can access the latest information related to their doctors' visits, laboratory results and radiology reports, medications, allergies, conditions, immunisations, discharge summaries and more.

The Health Portal follows the outstanding impact Malaffi has made on the Abu Dhabi population since its launch in 2019. Today, Malaffi is considered among one of the fastest Health Information Exchange (HIE) rollouts globally, which connects 100% of hospitals and 99% of all patient episodes in Abu Dhabi. The Malaffi Health Portal supports a patient-centric approach that is focused on facilitating better-informed and shared decision-making between patients and healthcare providers in the Emirate.

The Malaffi Health Portal mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and will be available shortly on the Google Play Store. Additionally, patients can access it online through healthportal.malaffi.ae. Patients can securely log in with a verified UAE Pass account or email address after verifying key information, including Emirates ID.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said, "Malaffi is a key pillar of Abu Dhabi's pioneering digital healthcare ecosystem, which continues to extend in-depth healthcare value and patient-centric services to our population. The launch of the Malaffi Health Portal is a milestone designed to actively engage patients by connecting them with their medical records. DoH continues to focus on cementing the Emirate's position as a leading destination for innovation and healthcare globally. We remain committed to creating a robust and agile healthcare ecosystem while serving as a blueprint for countries across the MENA region and the world."

Robert Denson, Acting CEO at Malaffi, said, "The benefits of HIEs are endless, and Malaffi as a platform is designed to provide value to the entire healthcare ecosystem and transform the way healthcare is delivered. The Health Portal is the next logical step to support DOH's ambition to unlock the best quality healthcare through digital transformation, following global trends and meeting patients' expectations to have improved, more convenient ways to manage their health as they manage other aspects of their lives."

DOH is participating at GITEX Global 2022 to showcase the pioneering digital healthcare model of Abu Dhabi, including projects based on robotic innovations, artificial intelligence and other innovative initiatives that contribute to enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare in the Emirate.

DoH unveiled the distinctive portal to visitors in the presence of several officials.