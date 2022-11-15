With Zomato’s food ordering feature in the UAE set to be discontinued from November 24, some employees in the emirates will lose their jobs.

A spokesperson for Zomato told Khaleej Times that a severance package will be extended to the affected staff members. It includes “financial and immigration support and outplacement opportunities, along with covering the cost of healthcare for our people and their families."

“As an organisation, we are well-positioned to support our people adequately as they transition in the best way possible for their careers. We truly value the contribution and commitment each one of them has had towards building Zomato's food ordering business,” the spokesperson added.

As Khaleej Times reported earlier, customers looking to order food on the Zomato app will be redirected to the Talabat app.

Zomato said it is “redefining the way our customers experience dining out” through the launch of a new features called ‘Vibe Check’ and ‘Zomato Pay’.

Vibe Check, which is live in some Indian cities, makes it easier for partner restaurants to promote themselves. Eateries can post short videos – similar to Instagram stories – to showcase their locations and specialities. Zomato Pay helps users make payments and avail of discounts and other offers.

