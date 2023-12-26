Dubai Knowledge Park, part of Tecom Group, has secured the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Rubik’s Cube to commemorate its 20-year legacy of enriching the regional knowledge economy with creative thinking and innovation.

Weighing over 300kg, the world record-holder interactive installation spans 3m x 3m x 3m and comprises 21 fiberglass cubes, each almost 1 metre tall. It is now open for public viewing and interaction following the spectacular December launch.

Embodying durability and environmental consciousness, the cube represents a tangible manifestation of Dubai Knowledge Park’s dedication to fostering creative thinking and analytical skills across generations, a statement said.

Every turn of the cube symbolises not just a twist of coloured squares but the acquisition of new skills, the conquering of complex tasks, and bridging knowledge gaps – a reminder that the journey of acquiring knowledge can indeed be an enjoyable one, Dubai Knowledge Park said.

The record-breaking installation has been unveiled to mark the 20th anniversary of Dubai Knowledge Park, which since its launch in 2003 has served as home to over 700 local, regional, and international customers nurturing a diverse knowledge ecosystem that empowers talents from more than 170 countries.

The World’s Largest Rubik’s Cube is now open for public viewing and interaction following a spectacular launch at the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park in December 2023.

