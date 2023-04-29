UAE - After five working days following the Eid Al Fitr holidays, it’s time to unwind during the weekend, and Abu Dhabi has packed an impressive line-up of entertainment and one-of-a-kind experiences.

‘Masha and The Bear’ are here

For the first time in the Middle East, beloved animation characters Masha and the Bear will be performing live in the Etihad Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Families can expect to enjoy a magical forest experience and a thrilling adventure filled with laughter, and memories to last a lifetime. Tickets are available for purchase on the Etihad Arena website.

BRED, neo-culture festival

BRED Abu Dhabi, the neo-culture experiences from music to food, fashion, art, sports and gaming, at Yas Bay Waterfront features a star-studded line-up of performances by hip-hop and R&B artists. On Saturday, the likes of Big Sean, Freek, Giggs, and Digga D will perform. And on Sunday, there is the BRED Closing Party with foot-tapping beats by Balti, Afroto, Tagne, The Synaptik, and El Rass. Tickets can be booked through BRED’s official website.

Fontana water circus show

Fontana, Middle East’s first traveling water circus, is in the Capital for the second stage of their UAE tour. The one-of-a-kind aquatic experience features a breath-taking blend of live entertainment, including artistic circus performances, a dancing musical fountain, amazing aerialist displays, captivating special effects, laser shows, and more, performed by a world-class cast of dancers, aerialists, and entertainers. The show is held in partnership with Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, the venue where the circus continues till June 18. Tickets can be booked through Platinumlist.

Mesmerising Salt Camp

Louvre Abu Dhabi invites all art and food enthusiasts to experience a one-of-a-kind journey at Salt Camp pop-up until Sunday. From 1pm till midnight, visitors can enjoy the camp with its signature pink tents, fire pit, delicious food, and stage hosting culturally inspired live performances. Visitors will be transported into a world of 3D art reinterpretations of iconic artworks from the museum and international institutions, as well as exclusive merchandise designed in collaboration with the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Entry is free.

Good vibes at Souq Al Mina

Mina Zayed will be hosting Souq Al Mina Abu Dhabi until this Sunday. An unforgettable journey of tastes, scents and ambiance for families to enjoy. Souq Al Mina reworks tradition and heritage into a modern, unique, souq experience for locals and tourists alike. Also, there will be stalls, workshops, entertainment for children and much more. The timings are from 4 to 10 pm, and entry is free.

Push your limits in Al Ain

For those looking for a new challenge can head to Jebel Hafeet for Al Ain Adventure Race - WAR21 on Saturday. In its 21st edition, the race is recognised as the toughest yet most enjoyable adventure race in the country. Crawl through tunnels, leap off wobbly inflatables and swim against the rapids, before dragging heavy-duty sandbags across the desert. There are two different categories: elite and just for fun to cater for the different fitness levels and running abilities. Registration is through https://www.premieronline.com

Exhibition to explore emotions

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is welcoming families and young children to its Children’s Museum, with the ‘Emotions! The new art adventure’ exhibition till this Sunday. There are a variety of fun experiences to help explore emotions by playing, listening, drawing or acting. Children will discover the secret world of feelings in artworks. Entry is free for children but adults need a museum ticket.

