EZOW, an Emirati hip-hop artist, is set to take the music world by storm. His debut EP Concrete Jungle, released in 2022, encapsulates his journey of chasing the dream to make music overcoming numerous challenges along the way.

Drawing inspiration from legends like Eminem, Travis Scott, 50 Cent, and Hopsin, EZOW has honed a distinctive and versatile voice. What sets him apart is his fusion of two distinct cultures, (traditional Arab and western), aiming to create a unique ‘Dubai sound’ that transcends regional borders.

EZOW, whose scope of work extends beyond creating music also serves as the IIMSAM Youth-Goodwill Ambassador, promoting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. His goal is to mobilise young people to address global issues - from poverty to education and environmental sustainability.

As an artist and ambassador, EZOW bridges cultural divides, sharing a message of unity, resilience, and a boundless possibility. We spoke to the rising star about his life as an artiste in Dubai, his inspirations, and the message he wants to convey through his music. Excerpts from the interview:

You grew up in Dubai during a time of significant growth in the music and entertainment industry. How did your surroundings and the local music scene influence your decision to become a hip-hop artist?

Growing up in Dubai during a time of significant growth in the entertainment industry had a profound impact on many aspiring artistes, especially those in hip-hop. Ever since I was a child, I have been deeply immersed in playing video games and have always been enthusiastic about artistes such as 50 Cent, Michael Jackson, and Bring Me the Horizon. We often jammed to their music, and this musical environment inspired my love for music, regardless of the genre or the language.

In today's digital era, music can be created and shared from any part of the world through digital and social media. We now have access to music from all over the world at any time, making the use of terms like ‘local scene’ unnecessary, especially in a cosmopolitan city like Dubai. Instead, our focus should be on promoting and exporting music across different regions, which would have a greater impact on the music industry.

Dubai's entertainment industry has grown significantly. Many concerts and international festivals are now taking place in the city, attracting hip-hop artistes from around the world. This has provided a platform for aspiring artistes to share their music and contribute to the global hip-hop scene

Your debut EP, 'Concrete Jungle,' tells the story of your journey in chasing your dream of making music. Can you share some of the challenges and obstacles you've faced along the way and how they've shaped your music?

As I make progress with my music, exploring different avenues and creating new sounds, my project Concrete Jungle will always hold a special place in my heart. It is not just about music, but the story of a young boy who faced numerous challenges in pursuit of his dream. It is rare to find people who will support you when you say, "I'm going to be the next big artiste in the world." Most people would probably think you're crazy. However, to make my dream a reality, I had to believe in myself first before anyone else could. The biggest challenges I have faced along the way were the frequent "no's" and "don'ts." Learning to face this negativity has helped me refine my sound, and that's how Concrete Jungle came to be.

You mention being inspired by artists like Eminem, Travis Scott, 50 Cent, and Hopsin. How have these artists influenced your sound and the style of music you create?

As artistes, we often look up to others for inspiration. I believe that every artiste has a unique style of expression. For me, creating something fresh and innovative in music has always been a priority. In today's world, where countless songs are produced every day, it is essential to have a distinctive sound that captures the audience's attention.

Artistes like Eminem, Travis Scott, 50 Cent, and Hopsin have significantly influenced my sound and style. 50 Cent's ambition, Travis Scott's creativity, 50's storytelling, and Hopsin's introspection have collectively impacted my music.

Their influence drives me to create music that is unique, emotionally charged, and unapologetically expressive. These legendary artistes have instilled in me the value of musical excellence, inspiring me to write verses that resonate deeply with my listeners. Their influence fuels my creative journey, motivating me to break new ground and push the boundaries of my art.

With your identity grounded in two different cultures, how do you see yourself bridging the gap and creating music that connects these cultures?

Growing up in a multicultural city has taught me a lot about different cultures, saving me many years that I would have otherwise spent exploring them. Even listening to music has exposed me to a wider audience, helping me gain a deeper understanding of various cultures.

My mission is to bridge the gap between two worlds by creating a powerful musical connection that transcends boundaries. I aim to achieve this by infusing elements from both cultures into my music, creating a fusion that resonates with people from all backgrounds.

Through my music, I want to promote cultural diversity and bring people together. It's not just about making songs; it's about creating a reflection of the world's tapestry where two cultures are interwoven, creating something extraordinary. I am determined to break stereotypes and be a role model to the younger generation with my music.

You aim to create a unique "Dubai sound" and promote it worldwide. Can you describe what this Dubai sound represents and how it differentiates from other regional music scenes?

As an Emirati, I take immense pride in my city, Dubai. It has always been synonymous with excellence in everything it does. I always aim big when it comes to music because it drives me every day. Music is a universal language, it takes us on a journey and eventually, we will dominate the music space as well.

I am passionate about shaping the music scene in my city and taking it to new heights on the global stage. Dubai is renowned for its innovation and breaking worldwide records in many fields, and it is also a hub for the creative industry. Therefore, I am committed to showcasing Dubai's musical prowess to the world.

It is impressive that you have been appointed as IIMSAM Youth-Goodwill Ambassador in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Could you share more about your role and your goals in this capacity?

As a Youth-Goodwill Ambassador, my primary objective is to raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their importance in addressing critical issues such as poverty, education, and environmental sustainability. I aim to use my

influence to inspire and mobilise young people to take proactive steps toward achieving these goals.

Through collaboration, education, and advocacy, I plan to contribute to real-world solutions and make an impact at a grassroots level. Together with like-minded individuals and organisations, we will work towards a more sustainable, fair, and peaceful world.

Dubai is known for its diverse and multicultural society. How has the city and its people contributed to your music and your journey as an artiste?

Living in a multicultural city like Dubai has given me the opportunity to experience diverse influences, sounds and stories from around the world. By interacting with people from various backgrounds, I have been able to connect with them on a deeper level, gaining a better understanding of their experiences and emotions. This increased empathy has translated into the emotional depth and authenticity of my music.

Moreover, Dubai's openness to creativity and innovation has been crucial to my artistic growth. This city encourages artistic experimentation, which has allowed me to explore and push the boundaries of my art.

What is next on the horizon for EZOW? Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations that you would like to share with your fans?

I usually don't announce my upcoming projects until they're out, but I have a few shows scheduled for the rest of this year. I'll be announcing them in the next few weeks. Besides, I'm currently working hard on my new EP which will be revealed soon. You'll have to wait for the big reveal to find out more about it.

Finally, what message or feelings do you hope your music conveys to your audience, and what do you want them to take away from your songs?

My music serves as a source of inspiration, providing unwavering belief in oneself. My goal is to motivate my audience, ignite a fire within them, and instil a sense of boundless possibility. No dream is too big; no challenge too daunting; and you possess the strength to overcome any obstacle. Through my songs, I aspire to inspire my listeners with uplifting melodies and empowering lyrics, letting them know that they are not alone in their journey. My music is a soundtrack to your aspirations, and a reminder that you can achieve anything when you put your mind to it.

