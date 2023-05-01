Fans can get ready to roll on the floor laughing with Trevor Noah's 'Off The Record' tour at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena! This Emmy Award-winning host of The Daily Show is bringing his signature sharp wit, surreal humour, and deadpan delivery to amuse his global fanbase right here in the heart of Dubai on October 3.

Entertaining his widely smitten global audience, Trevor’s slapstick spins on everything as we know it promises to fill up Coca-Cola Arena to its max capacity on the day of the show.

With the mega-hit performance due in just a few short months, fans can get their hands on tickets going live this Friday, before they run out. The event is highly anticipated to be the biggest record-breaker of the season throughout the region and Trevor Noah fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting the live experience. The show promises to be an unforgettable encounter and fans should come prepared to laugh their hearts out and have a great time.

Tickets are available at livenation.me from May 5 at 12pm.

